France says U.N. Security Council to discuss Burundi crisis Monday

PARIS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council will convene on Monday to discuss the worsening situation in Burundi, the French Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday, pointing to an increase in violence and sectarian statements.

“France is extremely concerned by the worsening situation in Burundi, which is typified by the multiplication of violent acts and violations of human rights,” spokesman Romain Nadal said in a daily briefing.

“France condemns the hateful speeches, including those of an unacceptable sectarian connotation.”