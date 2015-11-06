FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says U.N. Security Council to discuss Burundi crisis Monday
#World News
November 6, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

France says U.N. Security Council to discuss Burundi crisis Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council will convene on Monday to discuss the worsening situation in Burundi, the French Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday, pointing to an increase in violence and sectarian statements.

“France is extremely concerned by the worsening situation in Burundi, which is typified by the multiplication of violent acts and violations of human rights,” spokesman Romain Nadal said in a daily briefing.

“France condemns the hateful speeches, including those of an unacceptable sectarian connotation.”

Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Ingrid Melander

