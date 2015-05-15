Leader of attempted coup arrested in Burundi: presidency

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - The general who led an attempt to topple Burundi’s president has been arrested and he and others behind the abortive coup will be dealt with by the judiciary to answer for their actions, the presidential spokesman said on Friday.

“He has been arrested. He didn’t surrender,” spokesman Gervais Abayeho told Reuters, when asked about the fate of Major General Godefroid Niyombare. Asked what would happen to him and other generals behind the coup bid, he said it was up to the justice system. “They will be held answerable,” he added.

He also said President Pierre Nkurunziza, who was out of the country when the coup was declared, was now traveling from his northern home region of Ngozi to Burundi’s capital Bujumbura.