FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leader of attempted coup arrested in Burundi: presidency
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 15, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

Leader of attempted coup arrested in Burundi: presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - The general who led an attempt to topple Burundi’s president has been arrested and he and others behind the abortive coup will be dealt with by the judiciary to answer for their actions, the presidential spokesman said on Friday.

“He has been arrested. He didn’t surrender,” spokesman Gervais Abayeho told Reuters, when asked about the fate of Major General Godefroid Niyombare. Asked what would happen to him and other generals behind the coup bid, he said it was up to the justice system. “They will be held answerable,” he added.

He also said President Pierre Nkurunziza, who was out of the country when the coup was declared, was now traveling from his northern home region of Ngozi to Burundi’s capital Bujumbura.

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.