Burundi army officer says forming transitional government

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi Major General Godefroid Niyombare said on Wednesday he was working with civil society groups, religious leaders and politicians to form a transitional government, after saying he and other senior officers had dismissed the president.

Niyombare, who said President Pierre Nkurunziza had violated the constitution by seeking a third term, made the comments in a statement to reporters at a military barracks. His remarks were later broadcast on local radio stations.