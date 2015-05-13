FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burundi army officer says forming transitional government
#World News
May 13, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Burundi army officer says forming transitional government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi Major General Godefroid Niyombare said on Wednesday he was working with civil society groups, religious leaders and politicians to form a transitional government, after saying he and other senior officers had dismissed the president.

Niyombare, who said President Pierre Nkurunziza had violated the constitution by seeking a third term, made the comments in a statement to reporters at a military barracks. His remarks were later broadcast on local radio stations.

Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by John Stonestreet

