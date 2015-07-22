FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burundi's president ready to form unity government after poll: adviser
July 22, 2015 / 1:04 PM / 2 years ago

Burundi's president ready to form unity government after poll: adviser

People queue before casting their ballots at a polling centre in Mwumba Commune of Buye hill in Ngozi province, northern Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Evrard Benjamin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi’s president would not oppose forming a national unity government after an election boycotted by the opposition but if he wins a third term would not cut it short, a presidential official said on Wednesday.

“A government of national unity is not a problem for Pierre Nkurunziza, we are ready to do so,” Willy Nyamitwe, adviser to President Pierre Nkurunziza, told Reuters after a leading opposition figure called for such a step. But he rejected the idea of cutting short any new five-year mandate as “impossible.”

Reporting by Edmund Blair, editing by Drazen Jorgic and Catherine Evans

