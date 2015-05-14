Heavy gunfire heard in Burundi capital near state broadcaster

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Heavy gunfire was heard in Burundi’s capital on Thursday from near the state broadcaster’s headquarters, where there were earlier reports of fighting between presidential loyalists and supporters of a coup bid, a Reuters witness said.

The witness also saw a soldier, apparently dead, lying near the Interior Ministry.

Major General Godefroid Niyombare declared on Wednesday he had deposed President Pierre Nkurunziza while the president was abroad. On Thursday, Army Chief of Staff General Prime Niyongabo said the coup attempt had failed.