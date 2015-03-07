Burundi Catholic Church says incumbent president not allowed a third term

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi’s Roman Catholic Church, representing more than two thirds of the population in the central African nation, said on Saturday the incumbent president should not stand for a third term in the June elections.

Burundi is caught in a dispute on whether President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has been in power since 2005, should be allowed to run for another term given that the former rebel leader was selected by lawmakers rather than voted into office in 2005 for his first term.

Under the constitution, he is allowed to serve only two terms but his supporters argue his first term should not count. Nkurunziza himself has not yet said that he will run, although his supporters affirm he can.

“We call upon politicians in power not to speculate or misinterpret the constitution. All the constitution provisions about the President’s terms are very clear: no President can lead the country more than two terms of five years each,” Archbishop Evariste Ngoyagoye, the church’s head, said in a statement.

“The peace deal signed by all political stakeholders in 2000 is also clear; it states that from now no President will rule more than two terms,” added Ngoyagoye in the message sent by the national council of Roman Catholic bishops.

His comments mark the first time the Catholic Church takes position officially on the debate about a third term for President Nkurunziza. The Church has played a key role in peace talks in Burundi, one of the poorest countries in the world, although in 1994 it opposed Nkurunziza’s rebel movement.

Ngoyagoye said the Catholic Church, whose worshippers represent some 70 percent of the population, will soon organize a nine-day prayer across the country to wish a peaceful handover between the current President and his successor.

Burundi’s presidential office was not immediately available for comment.

On Thursday, European Union diplomats said in a meeting with government officials that a third term for Nkurunziza would create tension and risks of instability in the coffee producing nation of nearly 10 million people.

Civil society organizations have already warned that they will call for street protests if Nkurunziza, a Hutu, announces his candidacy for a third term.

The UN Security council is visiting the landlocked country next week. During the visit, its 15-member delegation will discuss with leaders how to organize a peaceful and transparent election this year.