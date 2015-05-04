FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burundi president vote bid 'flies in face' of constitution: Kerry
#World News
May 4, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Burundi president vote bid 'flies in face' of constitution: Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday a decision by Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza to seek a third term in office “flies directly in the face” of the constitution.

”We are deeply concerned about President Nkurunziza“s decision,” Kerry told a news conference in Nairobi, adding that recent unrest in Burundi was a result of public concern about that decision and “should be listened to”.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Edmund Blair; editing by John Stonestreet

