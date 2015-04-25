Burundi's ruling party picks president for third-term run: source

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi’s ruling party nominated President Pierre Nkurunziza on Saturday to run for a third term, a source close to the party deliberations said, a move that opponents said would be unconstitutional and could cause unrest.

The source told Reuters the president had applied to run again and when asked if the party had decided on his request, the source said: “Approved already after deliberations.” He was responding in a brief phone message.