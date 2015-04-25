FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burundi's ruling party picks president for third-term run: source
April 25, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Burundi's ruling party picks president for third-term run: source

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza attends the ruling Conseil National pour la Defense de la Democratie - Forces pour Defense de la Democratie (CNDD-FDD) party congress in the capital Bujumbura, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi’s ruling party nominated President Pierre Nkurunziza on Saturday to run for a third term, a source close to the party deliberations said, a move that opponents said would be unconstitutional and could cause unrest.

The source told Reuters the president had applied to run again and when asked if the party had decided on his request, the source said: “Approved already after deliberations.” He was responding in a brief phone message.

Reporting Edmund Blair in Nairobi and Patrick Nduwimana in Bujumbura; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence

