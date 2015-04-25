Burundi opponent calls on president to change mind on bid for third term

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - A leading opposition politician said on Saturday the decision by Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza to seek a third term was unconstitutional, called on him to change his mind and urged the international community to press him to do so.

“I am not calling for protests but I support those who want to protest,” Agathon Rwasa, who like Nkurunziza was a rebel leader who turned to politics, told Reuters, appealing to those who did protest “to avoid violence.”