Burundi opponent calls on president to change mind on bid for third term
April 25, 2015 / 12:19 PM / 2 years ago

Burundi opponent calls on president to change mind on bid for third term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - A leading opposition politician said on Saturday the decision by Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza to seek a third term was unconstitutional, called on him to change his mind and urged the international community to press him to do so.

“I am not calling for protests but I support those who want to protest,” Agathon Rwasa, who like Nkurunziza was a rebel leader who turned to politics, told Reuters, appealing to those who did protest “to avoid violence.”

Reporting by Edmund Blair in Nairobi and Patrick Nduwimana in Bujumbura; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence

