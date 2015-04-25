FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burundi's president breaks silence on third term, says no-one will stop ruling party
April 25, 2015 / 12:33 PM / 2 years ago

Burundi's president breaks silence on third term, says no-one will stop ruling party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza spoke for the first time on seeking a third term moments after the ruling party nominated him, saying no-one would stop them.

Nkurunziza’s opponents have said another term for him would be unconstitutional, and leading opposition politician Agathon Rwasa has asked him to reconsider his move.

“I want to tell everybody that there is no more silence from today. No-one will stop the CNDD-FDD Party. It is the party created by people who are defending democracy,” Nkurunziza told party members and journalists after the nomination.

Reporting by Patrick Nduwimana; Writing by George Obulutsa

