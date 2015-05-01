Burundi president warns of 'severe sanctions' against protesters

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza has warned of tough measures against those who organized and took part in street protests, now in their sixth straight day, against his decision to seek a third term in office.

”A judiciary commission has been set up to investigate that insurrectional movement. Within one month, the commission will issue its report. Severe sanctions will be taken against those who will be found guilty,” Nkurunziza said in Labour Day message broadcast on Friday but recorded on Thursday.

Protesters marching in capital Bujumbura say Nkurunziza standing for a third term violates the constitutional two-term limit. The president’s supporters dispute that, saying his first term does not count as he was picked by lawmakers, not voted in.