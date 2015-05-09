FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burundi president registers to run for third term: spokesman
May 9, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

Burundi president registers to run for third term: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi’s president registered with the national electoral commission on Friday to run for a third term, his spokesman said, a move opposed by protesters who say another five years in office would violate the constitution.

Saturday is the deadline for prospective candidates to submit applications to the election commission, CENI.

President Pierre Nkurunziza “just handed in the file”, presidential spokesman Gervais Abayeho told Reuters in a brief text message.

Reporting by Edmund Blair in Nairobi and Patrick Nduwimana in Bujumbura; Editing by Kevin Liffey

