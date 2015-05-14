FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burundi's president appeals for calm: presidency website
May 14, 2015 / 7:58 AM / 2 years ago

Burundi's president appeals for calm: presidency website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi’s president appealed to the nation to stay calm in a brief state statement on the presidential website and his Twitter feed on Thursday, after one general said he had been deposed while another said the coup had failed.

“President Pierre Nkurunziza calls on the Burundian people to remain calm,” the statement said, after the Army Chief of Staff General Prime Niyongabo said loyalist forces still controlled all strategic points in Burundi.

Nkurunziza’s whereabouts are unclear. A Tanzanian official had said he left for Burundi on Wednesday from Tanzania, where he had been for a summit. One security source said he was still in Tanzania after his plane could not fly to Bujumbura as its airport was closed. But there has been no formal announcement.

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
