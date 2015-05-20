No Burundian wants ethnic divisions, President says

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza on Wednesday urged more than 110,000 people who have fled political violence in the last month to return home, saying “99.9 percent” of the impoverished east African nation was peaceful and safe.

In an address on state television, Nkurunziza also stressed that no Burundian wished to revive the ethnic divisions and conflict of the past. “The blood that was spilt in the past has taught us a lesson,” he said.