Burundi government links protesters to attempted coup

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Demonstrators against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza will be treated as accomplices of the generals who staged last week’s failed coup, the foreign ministry said on its website on Monday, in an ominous warning to anti-government street protesters.

Small groups of protesters resumed their anti-Nkurunziza chanting and singing on Monday for the first time since the attempted May 14 putsch in the landlocked east African nation.