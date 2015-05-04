Burundi activist says two dead in protests; no police comment

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Two protesters were killed on Monday as demonstrations against President Pierre Nkurunziza’s decision to seek a third term in office ran into a second week, a leading rights activist said.

Pierre Claver Mbonimpa, a veteran member of the civil society groups which called the rallies, said the two protesters were shot dead.

The police had no immediate comment but said they would issue a statement later. The government has called the demonstrations an “insurrection” and accused protesters of stoking violence.