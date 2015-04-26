Burundi ministers, police threaten to shut down radio station over protest coverage

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi police and two government ministers forcefully entered a radio station on Sunday and threatened to shut it down for broadcasting about protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza seeking a third term in office, a Reuters witness said.

Alexandre Niyungeko, chairman of the Burundi Journalists’ Union, who was also at the scene, said Burundi’s Interior Minister Edward Nduwimana had told the RPA station he wanted to close it for broadcasting messages inciting people to revolt.