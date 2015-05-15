Battle over Burundi radio on Thursday killed 12 rebels: army

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Twelve soldiers who backed an attempted coup in Burundi against President Pierre Nkurunziza were killed in fierce fighting on Thursday when they tried to seize state radio, a top army officer said, a day after the battle in the capital.

Giving the first death toll for the fight to control the state broadcaster, Army Chief of Staff General Prime Niyongabo told state radio that 35 other “mutineers” were wounded and 40 more surrendered. He said four loyal troops were wounded.