More than 105,000 have fled Burundi, U.N. refugee agency says

GENEVA (Reuters) - More than 105,000 people have fled Burundi to Tanzania, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, following an attempted coup and protests, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday.

Neighboring Tanzania has received 70,187 Burundians, Rwanda 26,300 and 9,183 are in the province of South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the UNHCR said.

Tanzanian authorities are reporting that more than 50,000 Burundians are living rough on shore of Lake Tanganyika, “possibly even more”, UNHCR spokeswoman Karin de Gruijl told a news briefing in Geneva.