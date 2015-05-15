FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More than 105,000 have fled Burundi, U.N. refugee agency says
#World News
May 15, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

More than 105,000 have fled Burundi, U.N. refugee agency says

Women carry their belongings as they flee in fear of recent clashes between riot policemen and protesters against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - More than 105,000 people have fled Burundi to Tanzania, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, following an attempted coup and protests, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday.

Neighboring Tanzania has received 70,187 Burundians, Rwanda 26,300 and 9,183 are in the province of South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the UNHCR said.

Tanzanian authorities are reporting that more than 50,000 Burundians are living rough on shore of Lake Tanganyika, “possibly even more”, UNHCR spokeswoman Karin de Gruijl told a news briefing in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

