Burundi president back in capital after coup attempt: spokesman
May 15, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Burundi president back in capital after coup attempt: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi’s president was back in the capital Bujumbura and inside the presidential palace on Friday after the army foiled a coup against him while he was abroad at an African summit, the presidential spokesman said.

“He is back at the palace,” spokesman Gervais Abayeho told Reuters. Crowds of people had lined streets waving flags to mark his return to the capital, a Reuters witness said. Two days earlier, others had celebrated his overthrow on the streets.

Reporting by Edmund Blair in Nairobi and Goran Tomasevic in Bujumbura; Editing by Alison Williams

