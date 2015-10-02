Belgium slashes aid to Burundi government, EU sanctions hit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Former colonial power Belgium said on Friday it would halt some aid to the government of Burundi in protest at President Pierre Nkurunziza’s disputed third term as leader of the central African country.

Separately, the European Union imposed travel bans and asset freezes agreed earlier this week on four officials close to Nkurunziza who are accused of using excessive force during clashes in the run-up to his re-election in July..

Burundi government Spokesman Philippe Nzobonariba said the government had not received formal notifications of the asset freezes and travel bans and that the actions were unjust.

Under agreements that ended a civil war in 2005, presidents were limited to two terms in Burundi, an ethnically divided country of just over 10 million people that has suffered months of violence and unrest since Nkurunziza said he would run again.

Belgium, from which Burundi gained independence in 1962, said it was immediately halting aid programs benefiting the government, including its support for the justice system.

It said it would switch these funds to other programs to help Burundians, for example via aid groups. Belgium will continue to finance health care initiatives.

“Aid that we know for sure will benefit the population will be kept,” said Alexander De Croo, minister for development aid.

Belgian aid for Burundi was just under 50 million euros ($55.8 million) in 2013, most of it going directly to the state.

The EU, which funds about half the annual budget of Burundi, is also considering whether to limit its aid, diplomats said, but is wary of hurting the general population.

Under the EU sanctions list published on Friday, European governments agreed to impose asset freezes and travel bans on the president’s chief of staff, Gervais Indirakobuca, accusing him of “obstructing the search for a political solution” and “issuing instructions that led to ... acts of violence, acts of repression and violations of international human rights”.

Nzobonariba told Reuters:

”We are surprised that the sanctions have targeted security forces who did all their best to prevent the worst instead of targeting those who organized violent and bloody protests.

“It is incomprehensible to the government.”

A national intelligence officer, a former general and the deputy head of the national police are also on the EU list.

($1 = 0.8961 euros)