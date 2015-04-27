FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burundi police fire tear gas in protest against president
April 27, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Burundi police fire tear gas in protest against president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) - Burundi police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters on Monday in the second day of demonstrations against President Pierre Nkurunziza’s bid for a third term in office, a Reuters witness said.

Activists said at least five people were killed in protests on Sunday, a day after Nkurunziza said he would seek another five-year term. Opponents say the move violates the constitution that sets a two-term limit. Supporters say his first term does not count as he was picked by lawmakers not elected.

Reporting by Patrick Nduwimana; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Hugh Lawson

