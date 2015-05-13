FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief calls for calm, restraint in Burundi
May 13, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. chief calls for calm, restraint in Burundi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called on all parties in Burundi to exercise calm and restraint after a Burundian general said on Wednesday he had deposed President Pierre Nkurunziza for seeking an unconstitutional third term.

Major General Godefroid Niyombare said he was forming a transitional government after more than two weeks of protests against Nkurunziza’s re-election bid.

“The Secretary-General urgently calls on all parties to exercise calm and restraint. He reminds all Burundian leaders of the need to preserve peace and stability in a country that has suffered so grievously from previous bouts of violence,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

