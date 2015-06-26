FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief urges Burundi to seriously consider postponing votes
June 26, 2015

U.N. chief urges Burundi to seriously consider postponing votes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. secretary-general urged Burundian authorities on Friday to seriously consider postponing elections because he was “deeply concerned over the prevailing political and security environment”.

Ban Ki-moon’s statement echoes concerns of Western and African nations who have also sought a delay after unrest sparked by President Pierre Nkurunziza’s bid for a third term.

Burundi’s parliamentary election is scheduled for Monday and the presidential poll will be held on July 15. Both have already been pushed back by weeks. Opposition parties say they are boycotting the votes.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Edmund Blair in Nairobi; Editing by Dominic Evans

