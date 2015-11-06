FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. condemns incitement to hatred and violence in Burundi
November 6, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. condemns incitement to hatred and violence in Burundi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations on Friday condemned public statements in Burundi aimed at inciting hatred and violence, while voicing alarm at recent discoveries of corpses of civilians who appear to have been summarily executed.

“The recurring violence and killings must stop,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, adding that U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said “inflammatory rhetoric is reprehensible and dangerous (and) will only serve to aggravate the situation in the country.”

“The secretary-general underlines the responsibility of the Burundian authorities to protect the civilian population, regardless of political affiliation, and to ensure that the widespread impunity for these heinous acts is brought to an immediate end,” Dujarric said.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols

