U.S. State Department says watching Burundi, unable to confirm a coup occurred
#World News
May 13, 2015 / 5:33 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. State Department says watching Burundi, unable to confirm a coup occurred

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department is watching recent violence in Burundi with “great concern” but is unable to confirm a military coup has taken place, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We’re watching the situation in Burundi very closely and with great concern. First off, we call on all parties to immediately end the violence and exercise restraint,” said State Department Spokesman Jeff Rathke at a briefing.

“We are aware certainly of reports from some expressing a desire to take power by the military. We are not able to confirm that.”

Rathke said the United States could take “targeted measures” against individuals who may participate in or plan systematic violence, namely refusing them U.S. visas.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
