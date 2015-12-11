FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burundi airport open but some airlines scrap flights: presidency
December 11, 2015 / 11:44 AM / 2 years ago

Burundi airport open but some airlines scrap flights: presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Bujumbura airport is still open but some airlines have canceled flights, an adviser to Burundi’s president said on Friday, after gunmen attacked military bases in the capital in the early hours of the morning.

“Bujumbura airport is not closed but some airlines have canceled their flights to Bujumbura,” presidential media adviser Willy Nyamitwe told Reuters in a brief message after Kenya Airways and RwandAir both scrapped scheduled flights.

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Hugh Lawson

