Twelve insurgents killed, 20 arrested in Burundi attacks: army
December 11, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Twelve insurgents killed, 20 arrested in Burundi attacks: army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Twelve insurgents who launched attacks on military bases in Burundi’s capital on Friday were killed and 20 others were arrested, an army spokesman said.

Speaking to state radio, army spokesman Gaspard Baratuza said five soldiers were also wounded when assailants tried to storm military bases to seize weapons to free people held in prison.

Soldiers, speaking on condition of anonymity, had earlier told Reuters that at least five soldiers were killed in the attacks in addition to several attackers.

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Hugh Lawson

