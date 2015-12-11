Burundi says 'many' attackers of military sites killed, arrested

NAIROBI (Reuters) - An adviser to Burundi’s president said “many” of the anti-government assailants who had been attacking military sites in the capital from early on Friday morning had been killed or arrested.

“Situation is returning to normal as firearms are seized, many Sindumuja assailants killed or arrested,” Willy Nyamitwe, the presidential media adviser, wrote on Twitter. Sindumuja is a term often used to describe opponents.

A Reuters witness said the sound of gunfire still rattled across Bujumbura after Nyamitwe’s tweet. One soldier earlier said at least two soldiers and five attackers were killed.