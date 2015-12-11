FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two soldiers, five attackers killed in Burundi fighting: soldier
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 11, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

Two soldiers, five attackers killed in Burundi fighting: soldier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Two soldiers and five attackers were killed in fighting when opponents of the government launched assaults on three military sites in Burundi’s capital, a soldier said on Friday.

The soldier told Reuters the deaths occurred in fighting around the Ngagara base in Bujumbura. The soldier, who asked not to be identified, lives outside the base but said he had spoken to those inside. Gunshots and blasts were heard overnight.

A presidential official on Twitter had said military sites were attacked, but did not mention casualties. A military spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.