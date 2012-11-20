FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida girl fatally shot on school bus, suspect in custody
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 20, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

Florida girl fatally shot on school bus, suspect in custody

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - A 13-year-old girl was fatally shot aboard a private school bus in the Miami area on Tuesday and police said they have taken into custody a male student who is believed to be the shooter.

The girl was airlifted to Miami Children’s Hospital, where she died, Miami-Dade Police Detective Javier Baez said.

“We have a male student who is in custody who appears to be the shooter,” he said.

Baez said police did not have any possible motives for the shooting.

The bus was traveling on a road in the Homestead area of southwest Miami-Dade County when the shooting occurred. There were eight children aboard the bus and police were still interviewing the witnesses, he said.

The bus transported children to several charter schools and Baez said he did not know what school the victim and the suspected attended.

Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Will Dunham and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.