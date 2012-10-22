FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man accused of taking bus for joyride in Washington state
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 22, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

Man accused of taking bus for joyride in Washington state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OLYMPIA, Washington (Reuters) - A 22-year-old man accused of hopping into an idling Trailways bus in downtown Spokane on Monday and taking the vehicle on an hourlong joyride was arrested outside of town, police said.

There were no passengers on the bus, which apparently had been left unattended with the engine running at the Intermodal Center, Spokane’s downtown bus and train station, Spokane police spokeswoman Jennifer DeRuwe said.

About an hour after the vehicle was taken, a witness in the Spokane Valley reported to police seeing a bus that appeared to have been stolen.

Police responded and arrested a man identified as Sam McDonald about seven miles east of the bus station, DeRuwe said. The suspect was expected to appear in court Tuesday.

DeRuwe said that “issues of mental illness” may have played a role in the incident.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Dan Whitcomb, Steve Gorman and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.