Busan International Film Festival kicks off
#Entertainment News
October 1, 2015 / 11:45 PM / 2 years ago

Busan International Film Festival kicks off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

With Stormtroopers and R2D2 among a host of celebrities walking the red carpet, the 20th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) opened with plenty of glitz and glamour on Thursday in the South Korean port city.

Filmmakers and fans gathered at the Busan Cinema Centre for the opening ceremony of the 10-day festival, which will show more than 300 movies from 75 countries.

Among those present were German actress Nastassja Kinski and Chinese actress Tang Wei. Afghan actress Marina Golbahari hosted the opening ceremony with South Korean actor Song Kang-ho.

