FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
May business inventories climb 0.3 percent; sales drop
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 16, 2012 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

May business inventories climb 0.3 percent; sales drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Newly assembled 2013 Ford Escapes sit on plant lots ready to be shipped out to dealers at the newly transformed Louisville Assembly Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Business inventories rose in May as motor vehicle dealers restocked to meet demand, although sales at companies edged lower for the second straight month, the Commerce Department said on Monday.

Inventories increased 0.3 percent to $1.58 trillion, after rising by an downwardly revised 0.3 percent in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories rising 0.2 percent in May.

Inventories in May were lifted by a 1.9 percent rise in restocking by auto dealers, in line with strong demand for motor vehicles from households earlier this year.

Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product changes. Retail inventories outside of autos - a measure which goes into the calculation of gross domestic product - rose 0.6 percent.

However, inventories at manufacturers dipped 0.2 percent in May. That was in line with recent signs of weakness at American factories.

Business sales edged 0.1 percent lower to $1.25 trillion in May, matching the prior month’s decline. At May’s pace of sales, it would take 1.27 months for businesses to clear shelves, the highest in a year and up from a 1.26-month pace in April.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.