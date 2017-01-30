FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Gas tanker collides with Indian ship off Chennai's coast, no injuries
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 30, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 7 months ago

Gas tanker collides with Indian ship off Chennai's coast, no injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - A gas tanker from Oslo-listed shipping company BW LPG has collided with an Indian ship off the coast of Chennai in India, a BW LPG executive said on Monday.

The BW Maple, with a total capacity of 82,000 cubic meters of liquefied petroleum gas, was half full when it collided with another ship. There were no reports of injuries, he said.

"There has been no spill from our ship, but it looks like there has been an oil spill from the other ship," Pontus Berg, BW LPG's head of technical and operations, told Reuters. He did not have reports of any injuries, he said.

Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.