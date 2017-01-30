Gas tanker collides with Indian ship off Chennai's coast, no injuries

OSLO (Reuters) - A gas tanker from Oslo-listed shipping company BW LPG has collided with an Indian ship off the coast of Chennai in India, a BW LPG executive said on Monday.

The BW Maple, with a total capacity of 82,000 cubic meters of liquefied petroleum gas, was half full when it collided with another ship. There were no reports of injuries, he said.

"There has been no spill from our ship, but it looks like there has been an oil spill from the other ship," Pontus Berg, BW LPG's head of technical and operations, told Reuters. He did not have reports of any injuries, he said.