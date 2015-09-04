Timeline: GVC trumps 888 in battle for Bwin

(Reuters) - Bwin.party ditched an agreed takeover deal with 888 on Friday in favor of a higher cash and share offer from GVC Holdings, creating a sports betting heavyweight in a sector being reshaped by consolidation.

Following are some of the key developments in the takeover saga.

Nov. 12, 2014 - Bwin says in early talks with a number of parties over a “variety of potential business combinations,” which could result in an offer for the firm.

March 11 - Bwin says talks about selling all or part of its business have become more serious.

March 21 - GVC CEO tells Reuters that the company is in talks for acquisitions and “something like” Bwin would be of interest.

May 15 - GVC says it has submitted a bid for Bwin.

May 18 - 888 says it has submitted a proposal to buy Bwin in cash and shares.

May 21 - Bwin says it expects to “reach a conclusion” in coming weeks as discussions with suitors enter a new stage.

July 9 - Bwin says GVC offers to buy it in cash and stock deal valued at 908 million pounds ($1.4 billion)

July 17 - 888 wins backing of Bwin board for cash and stock deal worth almost 900 million pounds.

July 21 - GVC says it is considering options regarding Bwin, but there is no certainty it will make new offer.

July 27 - GVC returns with a new 1-billion-pound ($1.55 billion) bid for rival Bwin.

Aug 7 - GVC raises offer for Bwin to 1.03 billion pounds ($1.6 billion).

Aug 24 - GVC, Bwin confirm talks to iron out offer details.

Aug 27 - Bwin asks GVC to table its best offer for the business after the duo addressed key concerns over the suitor’s latest 1 billion pound approach.

Sept 1 - 888 submits a revised takeover proposal as it looks to see off rival interest from GVC.

Sept 4 - Bwin agrees to a buyout offer from GVC of about 1.1 billion pounds, shifting its stance after the poker and sports betting firm had accepted an earlier offer from rival 888.