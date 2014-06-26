Online gaming firm Bwin.Party considering sale: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc BPTY.L is considering selling itself or part of the company as part of a strategic review, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing two sources.

Bwin.Party hired Deutsche Bank to consider its options, Bloomberg said citing two people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/TyOVa0)

The company is expected to decide within two months, according to one source, Bloomberg said.

Bwin.Party could not immediately be reached outside regular working hours in the UK.