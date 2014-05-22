FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bwin.party agrees deal with investor on board changes
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 22, 2014 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

Bwin.party agrees deal with investor on board changes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Online gambling company bwin.party BPTY.L agreed a compromise on Thursday with a rebel American investor who had been pushing for extra seats on its board.

Bwin.party said Daniel Silvers would join the board to represent SpringOwl, the activist investment group which has a 5 percent stake in the company.

It also agreed to consider SpringOwl nominee Michael Fertik, a technology specialist, as a candidate for a place on its board under a management plan to bring in fresh faces.

“I am pleased to be able to demonstrate common ground with SpringOwl and welcome its support,” said bwin.party chairman Philip Yea.

SpringOwl withdrew the four nominees it had put up for election to the board at the company’s annual meeting which is being held in Gibraltar on Thursday.

The American activist investor Jason Ader, whose SpringOwl vehicle acquired its stake in bwin.party earlier this year, says bwin.party has been badly managed since it was formed by a merger announced in 2010.

Seeking to take the initiative, bwin.party last week came up with its own plan to replace a third of its board by hiring three new directors.

“Bwin.party is a business with great brands and enormous potential,” Ader said.

“We ... are looking forward to working with Philip Yea and the Board over the coming period to ensure that this potential is both realised and translated into long-term value for shareholders.”

Writing by Keith Weir; editing by Erica Billingham and Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.