FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bwin.party moves to sole CEO as Ryan retires
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 5, 2012 / 9:25 AM / in 5 years

Bwin.party moves to sole CEO as Ryan retires

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Online gaming company bwin.party said Norbert Teufelberger would head the company on his own from January when current co-CEO Jim Ryan retires and goes back to his native Canada.

Teufelberger and Ryan have run the company together since PartyGaming merged with bwin in March 2011 to create the world’s largest listed online gaming group.

Ryan is only 51 but has a family and wants to return to Canada after living in Gibraltar for several years.

He will be paid a year’s salary of 573,000 euros when he leaves in mid-January, in line with his one-year rolling contract.

Teufelberger, an Austrian, joined bwin in 1999 having previously worked for a decade in the gaming industry.

“The transition to regulated markets is continuing and we are entering a period of intense product and technology innovation that will now be led by Norbert Teufelberger, whose experience, as one of the pioneers in online gaming, is probably unrivalled,” said Simon Duffy, non-executive chairman of bwin.party.

Teufelberger hit the headlines last month when he was questioned by the Belgian authorities in a dispute over licences.

Bwin.party shares edged 0.5p higher to 109.5p by 0910 GMT on Wednesday.

Writing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.