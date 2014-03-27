FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warren Buffett-backed BYD plans to sell new shares in HK: report
#Business News
March 27, 2014 / 5:03 AM / 3 years ago

Warren Buffett-backed BYD plans to sell new shares in HK: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a BYD store in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) (1211.HK), the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese carmaker, plans to sell new stocks worth as much as 20 percent of its Hong Kong-listed shares, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.

The firm’s Hong Kong-traded shares fell 4.6 percent by midday and its mainland-listed shares declined 2.5 percent.

BYD has submitted an application for the plan to China’s securities watchdog and could raise an estimated HK$7.61 billion through the share sale, the report said.

A BYD spokeswoman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada

