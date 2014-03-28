FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warren Buffett-backed carmaker BYD says no immediate plans for share sale
March 28, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Warren Buffett-backed carmaker BYD says no immediate plans for share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a BYD store in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) (1211.HK), the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese carmaker, said it has no immediate plans to sell new shares in Hong Kong.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that BYD planned to sell new shares worth as much as 20 percent of its Hong Kong-listed shares, and had submitted an application to China’s securities watchdog.

“We do not have such a plan now,” a BYD spokeswoman said on Friday. “This is pure speculation.”

There have been rumors since last year about a possible BYD share issuance plan, but they are not true, she said.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch. Editing by Jane Merriman

