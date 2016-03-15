FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
C&J Energy names CFO Randy McMullen as CEO
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 15, 2016 / 2:51 AM / 2 years ago

C&J Energy names CFO Randy McMullen as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and gas services provider C&J Energy Services Ltd on Monday named Chief Financial Officer Randy McMullen as its chief executive officer, succeeding founder Josh Comstock who died on Friday.

The company also said it would separate the roles of chairman and CEO.

Comstock, 46, was also chairman of the board.

The cause of his death had not been determined, forensics office in Harris County, Texas said on Friday.

McMullen, who joined C&J in August 2005, will continue in his role as CFO, the company said.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.