C&J Energy Services CEO Josh Comstock has died

HOUSTON (Reuters) - C&J Energy Services CEO Joshua E. Comstock has died, the company said on Friday, adding that its board would meet in the afternoon about a succession plan.

The cause of death has not been determined, according to the forensics office in Harris County, Texas, which earlier had confirmed his death. Comstock was 46.

“It is with great sadness that we announce today the passing of my friend and colleague, Josh Comstock,” CFO Randy McMullen said in a statement.

Comstock was born on July 31, 1969, public records show.

C&J provides well completion and construction services to the oil and gas industry.