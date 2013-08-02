FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cablevision loses 20,000 video customers, but profit rises
August 2, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

Cablevision loses 20,000 video customers, but profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cablevision Systems Corp lost a more-than-expected 20,000 cable television customers, but its net income rose in the second quarter, as it made more money off its subscribers.

It lost 20,000 video subscribers, which was more than the 4,700 customers analysts were expecting, according to research firm StreetAccount.

Cablevision on Friday posted net income of $135.7 million, or 51 cents per share, compared with net income of $63.8 million, or 24 cents per share, in the same period a year before.

Revenue rose about 1 percent to $1.57 billion, which slightly missed analysts’ average estimate of $1.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

