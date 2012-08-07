Cablevision quarterly profit beats analysts forecasts

(Reuters) - Cablevision Systems Corp’s posted better-than-expected profit from continuing operations in the second quarter as it added more Internet and phone customers.

The company said on Tuesday net income fell to $63.5 million, or 24 cents per share, from $87.8 million, or 31 cents, a year earlier.

Income from continuing operations was down by 1 cent after excluding the impact of the AMC Networks spin-off last year.

But profit was ahead of Wall Street analysts’ average forecast of 20 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue came in flat at $1.7 billion.

The New York-based company added 25,000 Internet subscribers and 23,000 phone customers.

While it did not make any net additions of video customers during the quarter it performed better than other larger cable operators like Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable who lost video customers to satellite and phone companies.