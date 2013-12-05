FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Recovering Alcatel-Lucent rejoins France's CAC 40
December 5, 2013 / 6:45 PM / 4 years ago

Recovering Alcatel-Lucent rejoins France's CAC 40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent is seen on the company site building in Rennes, western France, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Telecom gear maker Alcatel-Lucent will rejoin France’s blue-chip CAC 40 index, replacing STMicroelectronics, market operator NYSE Euronext said on Thursday.

Alcatel, a founding member of the CAC 40 when the benchmark was created a quarter century ago, was kicked out of the index in December 2012 after its market valuation shriveled because of years of losses and tough Chinese competition.

Since then, Alcatel-Lucent has gotten a new chief executive who has undertaken major cost cuts to try to get the company back to profitability. As a result, Alcatel’s stock has more than tripled since April as investors place hopes in a recovery for the long-struggling company.

The changes in the CAC 40 will be effective on Monday, December 23, Euronext said.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
