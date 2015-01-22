FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cache Inc may file for bankruptcy as soon as next week: Bloomberg
January 22, 2015 / 10:15 PM / 3 years ago

Cache Inc may file for bankruptcy as soon as next week: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cache Inc CACH.O is poised to become the latest U.S. apparel retailer to file for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bankruptcy filing could come as early as next week, the Bloomberg report said.

The mall-based retailer said in December that it was evaluating strategic alternatives and had received an inquiry regarding a potential sale.

Several U.S. apparel retailers have been struggling to come to terms with stiff competition from fast-fashion brands such as H&M (HMb.ST), Forever 21 and Inditex‘s (ITX.MC) Zara and online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), who offer deep discounts.

Last week, Wet Seal Inc WTSL.O became the fourth U.S. apparel retailer to file for bankruptcy in the past two months, joining Deb Shops, Delia*s Inc DLIA.O and Body Central Corp BODY.PK.

Cache was not immediately available for comment.

The company’s shares closed down 48 percent at 9 cents on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

