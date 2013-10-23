FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CACI markets $1.7B credit for Six3 buy
October 23, 2013 / 8:38 PM / 4 years ago

CACI markets $1.7B credit for Six3 buy

Michelle Sierra

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. contractor CACI International (CACI.N) is in market with a $1.681 billion credit facility that will back the company’s acquisition of Six3 Systems Inc and refinance existing debt, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is leading the deal.

The facilities comprise a $750 million, five-year revolver, a $631 million, five-year term loan A and a $300 million, seven-year term loan B. Price guidance opens at LIB+200 with a 35bp undrawn fee.

CACI said on October 9 it was planning to back the $820 million acquisition of the national security intelligence provider through the new $800 million financing commitment from BAML, and borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility. CACI is purchasing Six3 Systems from private equity firm GTCR. The transaction is expected to close in November 2013.

Editing By Jon Methven

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
