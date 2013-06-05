FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cadila Health to market new diabetes drug in India
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
June 5, 2013 / 9:05 AM / in 4 years

Cadila Health to market new diabetes drug in India

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Drugmaker Cadila Healthcare Ltd received regulatory approval to market a new diabetes drug in India that it developed and is aiming for more than $1 billion in sales globally, the company said on Wednesday.

Cadila, India’s sixth-largest drugmaker by sales, spent $250 million developing Lipaglyn, a new chemical entity or new discovery, and aims to spend another $150 million to $200 million to launch the drug outside India, the company’s chairman, Pankaj Patel, said.

“We expect this to be a blockbuster drug, which means over $1 billion sales a year” when the drug is sold globally, he told a news conference. For now the company is hoping for Lipaglyn sales of 1 billion rupees ($17.7 million) in India over three years, he said.

Cadila took about eight years to develop the molecule and conducted clinical trials on more than 1,000 patients in India, Patel said.

The company plans to launch two other new chemical entities in the next seven years and has eight drugs in various stages of clinical development, he added.

Traders on Tuesday had driven up the company’s shares by 5.2 percent in anticipation the company would make a bigger announcement than the drug approval on Wednesday such as a stake buy and drove the shares down 4.2 percent in afternoon trading.

($1 = 56.4450 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Writing by Ranjit Gangadharan; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.