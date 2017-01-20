FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Cadillac Fairview sells 50 percent of its Vancouver portfolio
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 20, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 7 months ago

Cadillac Fairview sells 50 percent of its Vancouver portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Real estate manager Cadillac Fairview said on Friday that it agreed to sell a 50 percent interest in its Vancouver portfolio to Ontario Pension Board and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board.

Privately held Cadillac Fairview said it would sell 4 million square feet of leasable space, including shopping centers such as CF Pacific Centre.

"This deal gives us the rare opportunity to gain direct exposure to the tightly held Vancouver real estate market," President and CEO of Ontario Pension Board Mark Fuller said.

The pension and workplace safety boards would each buy 25 percent, Cadillac Fairview said.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.